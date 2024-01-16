Giant steer Old Ben, at 4,585 pounds, was the world's largest in 1910

Old Ben was the world's largest: this giant steer weighed 125 pounds when he was born in 1902, and died at more than 4,585 pounds in 1910. He was 6.5 feet tall and 16.25 feet long! In this fantastic photo of Old Ben, you can see just how large he was when compared to a person standing in front of him. I wonder how much he ate everyday?

Circus owners often tried to buy the giant steer to display him in sideshows, but his owners never accepted these offers. Instead, they showed him themselves in a private tent at various fairs. Sadly, Ben was put down after an accident in 1910 when he slipped on ice and broke his leg.

From Got Weird: