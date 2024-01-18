A tourist in Toronto ordered a medium burger — but didn't expect the waiver that came with it

An American tourist in Toronto says he got an extra something that wasn't on the menu when he ordered a hamburger medium-done. Not only did he receive the burger as requested, but moments later, the server surprised him with a waiver.

According to the Reddit user, the Hilton restaurant at the Toronto Airport usually only cooks their burgers well done, and decided not to take any chances with this diner's "undercooked" request. In other words, if he wanted a medium burger, he'd have to sign a release form first.

"I ordered my burger medium and the waiter took it with no question or comment," the tourist wrote on Reddit, via Yahoo! News. "She brought it and it looked great! When I had my first bite she brought me a release form and said we always make our burgers well done, but since you wanted it medium … you should sign this." So the man signed it, but says he then lost his appetite and left without eating.

I can't even imagine the legal documents this diner would serve if you ventured to ask for your meat cooked medium rare.

