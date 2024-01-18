AirTag tracks stolen Yukon from Toronto to Dubai

Andrew's '22 GMC Yukon XL was stolen in Toronto in May last year—not the first truck he'd lost to a thief—with an Apple AirTag now hidden in it. He watched as te airtag tracked the vehicle on its journey, first to a railyard, then to Montreal, then to a used car dealer in the United Arab Emirates. The Yukon is in Dubai, and he can't get anyone to gives a damn.

After pleading with police to help retrieve the truck, he hired a private investigator and even contacted Interpol, to no avail. Andrew's extraordinary efforts provide a rare glimpse into an overseas shipping route used by criminals amid Canada's auto theft epidemic. "We've done everything we possibly can, save going over there and trying to take it back ourselves," he said in an interview. "I want my truck back."

It's funny how police have absorbed so much public spending—half the budgets of some cities—and yet seem more disinterested than ever in anything except patrolling, self-justifying toys and generating further financial liabilities. The car could still be in the Toronto railyard and it would still take media pressure to rouse them to action.

I spotted this story at AppleInsider, which posts an interesting coda:

While victims may be tempted to use an AirTag to track their vehicle to the thief's location to confront them, Apple, AppleInsider,, and many law enforcement agencies advise against doing that. Instead, victims of vehicle theft should report the crime to the police as soon as possible.

I get the "to confront them" part of that, and farbeit from me to disregard AppleInsider's law enforcement tips, but stern warnings not to use AirTags to track property seems to be a thing. What the fuck are they for, then? Why should everyday people not use AirTags like this? I can't help but think the answer to that question is just because it embarasses authorities, airlines and other folks who can't cover their asses when you know where a stolen or lost item is.