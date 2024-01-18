Colon cancer incidence rises sharply in under 50s

Colon cancer is killing the young in record numbers, including people who lead active lives and seem to be in good shape. It's now the biggest killer of men under 50 and the second-biggest killer of women under 50, after breast cancer. Doctors don't know why, reports NBC News.

Doctors do not know why cancer, especially colorectal cancer, is becoming more common in younger adults. Some hypothesize that increasing obesity rates, sedentary behavior and unhealthy diets could be playing roles. … Even as overall cancer deaths continue to fall in the U.S., the American Cancer Society is reporting for the first time that colon and rectal cancers have become leading causes of cancer death in younger adults. The finding was published Wednesday inCA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Everyone's assuming that it's the surfeit of microplastics. But I like the idea that colon cancer is being caused by the things they replaced all the obviously toxic stuff with: we're being killed by unsaturated fats, titanium dioxide, fiberglass insulation, and irony.

Things to watch out for: blood in your poop, abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss and general bowel oddness not explained by your out-of-control drinking, stress or other diseases.