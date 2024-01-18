Hilarious miniature cow can't stop looking for an equine friend

Meet Winston, an adorable and persistent miniature cow who absolutely loves horses, even though they mostly just seem annoyed with him. Winston lives in Florida at Delmar Farm, a nonprofit equine and farm animal sanctuary. Since arriving at the farm as a two-month-old calf, he has been on a quest to make friends with all of the other animals at the sanctuary, and he's especially fond of the horses. None of them have seemed all that interested in him, and to this day he still walks through the barn every morning, trying to kiss and socialize with the horses, to very little avail.

The story has a happy ending, though. Even though most of the horses still want little to do with him, he has made one equine friend—a very sweet horse named Ronny. I'm glad Winston finally found the horse friend he's been looking for!

Delmar Farm, which is run by Claudia Campbell in Loxahatchee, Florida, provides this description on its website:

We currently have over 70 animals in our care which consist of horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, a steer, dogs and a barn cat. The majority of our animals are rescues, special needs, seniors or have been donated to us. We are passionate about teaching responsibility, respect, and compassion for animals. We love being able to share their love with so many and provide life impacting experiences. Our mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals, and to provide educational programs and emotional therapy through the love of our animals. Our programs are always evolving and benefit hundreds of children each year.

To see more of Winston and the other animals at Delmar Farm, check out their website or TikTok.