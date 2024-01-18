Justice Department: police acted with "no urgency" to confront Uvalde gunman as he killed 19 children

The official Justice Department report into the May 24, 2002 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, finds police at fault for "cascading failures" in their response to a gunman who killed 19 children and two adults. The report says police waited far too long to confront the gunman and acted with "no urgency" to deal with him. Moreover, law enforcement officials "repeatedly communicated inaccurate information" to families, trying to spread blame and claim glory.

[the report] catalogs a sweeping array of training, communication, leadership and technology problems that federal officials say contributed to the crisis lasting far longer than necessary. All the while, the report says, terrified students inside the classrooms called 911 and agonized parents begged officers to go in.

"I told the families gathered last night what I hope is clear among the hundreds of pages and thousands of details in this report: Their loved ones deserved better," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference in Uvalde on Thursday after briefing family members on the Justice Department's findings. …

"An active shooter with access to victims should never be considered and treated as a barricaded subject," the report says, with the word "never" emphasized in italics.