Uvalde police chief resigns

Daniel Rodriguez, police chief of Uvalde, Texas, where officers refused to confront a gunman for an hour as he killed 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School, has resigned.

Last week, a City Council report cleared law enforcement of wrongdoing in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022, after an analysis revealed that police waited 77 minutes for tactical gear to arrive while students remained locked inside a classroom.In addition to the 19 students and two teachers who were killed, 17 other people were injured. The shooter was killed after a confrontation with police.

He's looking forward to the "next chapter" in his career. Note that Rodriguez is the city's police chief, not the school district police chief Pete Arredondo, who was fired after the mass shooting. That Uvalde, population 15000, had so many police, including a useless cosplaying "S.W.A.T team", is part of the sinking horror of it all.

