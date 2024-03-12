Uvalde police chief resigns

Image: Jinitzail Hernandez / shutterstock.com

Daniel Rodriguez, police chief of Uvalde, Texas, where officers refused to confront a gunman for an hour as he killed 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School, has resigned.

He's looking forward to the "next chapter" in his career. Note that Rodriguez is the city's police chief, not the school district police chief Pete Arredondo, who was fired after the mass shooting. That Uvalde, population 15000, had so many police, including a useless cosplaying "S.W.A.T team", is part of the sinking horror of it all.

