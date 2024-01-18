Airplane passenger trapped in bathroom during flight across India

A passenger aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, India yesterday used the airplane bathroom but then found himself trapped inside. Apparently the lock malfunctioned and the fellow was trapped inside the lavatory until the plane landed over an hour later.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger," the airline later stated. "Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support."

During the trip, the flight attendants slipped him a note under the door that read: "Secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open the engineer will come. Do not panic."

According to The Independent, SpiceJet promised that "the passenger will get a full refund of his fare." I guess that seems reasonable given he had such a first class seat for the flight.

