Artist Chris Kenny made this fantastic piece in 2012 titled "12 Twigs". The photograph features 12 people-shaped twigs that look as if they're contorting their bodies into various positions. It looks like instructions for a dance, or perhaps an exercise routine.

It makes me happy when nature creates fun pareidolia like this. This has to be the best twig collection I've ever seen.

Check out Kenny's other artworks on his website, here.