Half a million beds recalled due to injuries from "use"

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of more than half a million beds made by Home Design, Inc. and sold by Walmart, Wayfair, and other dealers. According to the recall notice, the "recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use." The "use" they're referring to is not specified.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails," they state.

According to the AP, the company "has received 128 reports of these beds "breaking, sagging or collapsing" when used, including 36 unspecified injuries to date."

The beds, manufactered in Malaysia, cost between $100 to $300.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)