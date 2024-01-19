This Apple Magic Keyboard Folio looks brand spanking new at an open-box price!

TL;DR: This like-new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio lets you do so much more with your iPad 10th Gen, and it's just $99.99, down from $249!

Whether you're using your iPad 10th Gen to FaceTime an old friend across the country or look up a great new pasta recipe, having an iPad on hand can make life infinitely easier. But the fact that you can't type on it does limit your abilities, making tasks like answering emails and taking notes a little more complicated than it has to be.

Broaden your iPad horizons with a little help from this open-box iPad 10th Gen-compatible keyboard folio! This 2022 model is designed to give users the ability to effortlessly type with just one simple click, and now, it's on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $249)!

Okay, so what does open-box mean? This means that this keyboard folio is nearly new! The folio was likely excess store inventory and already exposed to customers, but it's gone through verification to ensure it's in like-new condition and repackaged in clean boxing.

Enjoy a comfy typing experience with this folio, as it has a 14-key function row to allow you to be more efficient as you implement all your favorite typing shortcuts. It also has a 1mm scissor mechanism to make typing oh-so-satisfying, as well as a generous "click anywhere" trackpad that supports Multi-Touch gestures!

Another incredible feature of this iPad 10th Gen-compatible keyboard folio is its nifty two-piece design, which provides front and back protection to your device. And since this keyboard is fully detachable via magnets, you can keep the ultra-portability factor of your iPad without sacrificing functionality.

The last part of this keyboard folio is its highly adjustable stand. Enjoy a customizable viewing experience, whether you're typing away work emails or binging Netflix after a grueling work day!

Give your iPad a boost in functionality with this handy accessory.

Grab this like-new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Generation for just $99.99 for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.