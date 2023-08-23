Fallout TV show gets its first teaser

There's some twisted irony in the fact that Amazon, one of the biggest and most insidious corporations on the planet, would do such a good job at producing the explicitly anticapitalist satire The Boys. There's something to be said about playing both sides, or at least appearing to, especially now that it's adapting yet another explicitly anticapitalist satire: the Fallout video games. Granted, the series has lost some of its bite since being acquired by The Elder Scrolls creator Bethesda Softworks, but hardcore fans of the games (like myself) are more than a little nervous about what Amazon will do to them.

It seems we won't have to wait long, as Amazon has released a teaser promising the show's debut in 2024.

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles



Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

Notably, Los Angeles is a major location featured physically in the very first Fallout game that continues to have significant lore importance for the rest of the series' timeline. What crossover the TV show has with the games, if any, remains to be seen, but the setting alone opens the door for significant ramifications, not to mention a few potential cameos. One way or another, this is going to be one to keep an eye on.