Fallout: New Vegas fan celebration still going strong a decade later

Ask most any fan of the much-lauded Fallout games, and they'll swear up and down that 2010's Fallout: New Vegas still represents the pinnacle of the series. Whatever the objective ranking of Fallout games really is, New Vegas fans are everywhere, and the success of the recent Fallout Fan Celebration in Goodsprings, Nevada—the real-world small town you groggily awaken in at the beginning of New Vegas—is proof that they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

For one weekend a year, Goodsprings – which seems to have embraced the unexpected fame of being associated with one of the best RPGs ever made – rolls out the red carpet with a bevy of free events celebrating the game and its legacy, from karaoke to a special New Vegas-themed food menu. If you're just as sad about missing it as I am, Obsidian – the original developers of New Vegas – posted a recap thread on X (formerly Twitter).

Maybe next year, partner.