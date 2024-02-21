Passengers tackle a man on American Airlines who pulled the emergency door handle (video)

An American Airlines flight going from Albuquerque to Chicago had to return to New Mexico when an unruly passenger decided he wanted off.

"Aggressively" trying to open the emergency door, it took at least six other passengers to wrestle the determined gentleman to the ground, where he was finally restrained with duct tape and flex cuffs, according to The Boston Globe. But not before he "cracked open the window that was protecting the handle," witness Emma Ritz told KOAT. "He ripped down the handle" of the emergency door "and all the wind came rushing down," she said.

Fortunately, the plane landed at Sunport without any injuries and the man got his wish — albeit with a police escort at his side. (See video below, posted by ABC7 – Chicago.)