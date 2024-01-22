Insult-master Donald Trump shares his craft when asked about "Nimbra" Haley (video)

Like an actor sharing his craft, insult-master Donald Trump generously waxed lyrical on the workings behind his name-calling. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

"It just felt good to me," the intuitive artist crowed when asked by a Fox reporter why he calls Nikki Haley — born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa — Nimbra.

"And with her, it's just something that came. It's a little bit of a take-off on her name — you know, her name and wherever she may come from," Trump continued, apparently confused as to where South Carolina is.

The racist remark prompted the reporter to interrupt, asking, "What do you mean by that?"

"It's a little bit of a take off. I look at her name, I look at a lot of people — you know, I do a lot of names for people," the prolific bully explained.

"Like Pocahontas. She [Sen. Elizabeth Warren] said, 'On my mother's side I look like an Indian,' so I started calling her Pocahontas," the profound GOP frontrunner revealed, before humbly admitting, "Some people say I'm very good at that."

Yup, that's right, the GOP frontrunner. What more could Republicans ask for?