Watch: Trump–Putin 2024 fan proves she's a "small government conservative" (parody)

Disguised in a Trump-Putin 2024 T-shirt, political commentator Kat Abughazaleh mocks MAGAworld by proudly listing what makes her a "small government conservative." For instance:

"I'm a small government conservative. That's why I think the president should be an emperor who can commit as many crimes as he wants."

"I'm a small government conservative. That's why I think every public official should be able to take bribes to affect their decisions."

"I'm a small government conservative. That's why I think every vagina is between a woman, her doctor, and the Republican judge giving her a $10,000 fine. It's not like we can trust you with that thing!"

And the list goes on, with the 25-year-old journalist using a bit of gallows humor to remind us just how "small government" — if you consider dictatorships small government — conservatives really are. (See video below, posted by Kat Abu.)

I'm a small government conservative.



Thats why I think the president should be allowed to commit unlimited crime: pic.twitter.com/FleIrY1a9K — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 1, 2024

