Cult member Elise Stefanik defends Trump's Haley/Pelosi confusion — claims he said in on purpose (video)

I'm not sure which is more pitiful: Trump's increasingly evident cognitive impairment or Rep. Elise Stefanik's descent into blind devotion to her cult leader. Here we see her barking out a bald faced lie to an MSNBC reporter, saying that Trump's claim that Nikki Haley was Speaker of the House and in the Capitol on January 6, 2021 "wasn't a mix-up." As she explains, Trump uttered the confusing words as a way to show how Haley is "relying on Democrats, just like Nancy Pelosi, to try to have a desperate showing in New Hampshire."

"But he was talking about January 6th!" objects the MSNBC reporter.

Stefanik closes her eyes and shakes her head, as if the reporter is a deluded fool who hasn't seen The Light. "President Trump has not lost his step. He is a stronger candidate. Stronger than he is today, than he was in 2016 and he was in 2020. Compare that to Joe Biden's weakness…"

Kim Jong-Un and Jim Jones couldn't ask for a more devoted worshipper.

Speaking of January 6, Stefanik claims that the violent criminals who breached the Capitol that day to assault police officers, tried to kill Pelosi and Vice President Mike, and attempedt to overthrow the U.S. government are actually "hostages" and victims of a partisan justice system. Here's the obligatory photo of Stefanik hiding from the hostages, which is almost as good as the photo of MAGA lunatic Rep. Andrew Clyde (M-GA) screaming in terror of the normal tourists who breached the Capitol and the video clip of self-described alpha male Josh Hawley skedaddling from the normal tourist hostages.