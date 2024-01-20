Confused Trump thinks Nikki Haley is Nancy Pelosi

Rambling in barely-coherent fashion about things at a campaign event in New Hampshire, a confused Trump lingered on the subject of Nikki Haley—the former U.N. Ambassador challenging him for the GOP's presidential nomination—long enough to reveal that he thinks she is the same person as Nanci Pelosi, the Democractic Party congresswoman. Pelosi was House Leader and responsible for Congressional security during the Jan. 6 riots he instigated there.

"They never report the crowd. By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6th. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley… y'know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it, all of it [sniff] because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security." Nikki Haley had nothing to do with January 6th. Trump is confusing Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, with one of his GOP presidential opponents. He is not a well man.

NBC News has more on the context: a 77-year-old man who doesn't look after himself very well.

Trump's gaffe comes as he frequently portrays President Joe Biden, 81, as confused and mentally unfit for office. The former president, 77, has previously confused politicians during his speeches. In September, Trump confused Biden with former President Barack Obama, saying "with Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn't be won."

My favorite recent Trump gaffe is when he said Biden would start World War II.

