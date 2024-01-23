Trump wins GOP primary in New Hampshire, Haley vows to fight on

Donald Trump is projected to win his party's primary vote in New Hampshire. With about half the votes counted, he has 54% to Nikki Haley's 44%. Though Haley managed to close the gap significantly in recent weeks, and has vowed to fight on in hopes that this trend will continue, she lost by 10 points with a not-so-MAGA New England state and a primary that allowed independents and crossover voters to pitch in.

Trump, for his part, falsely claimed to have won the state in a general election that isn't scheduled until November.

"You know we won New Hampshire three times now three. We win it every time. We win the primary. We win the generals. We won it and it's a very, very special place to me." Trump said.

Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and to Joe Biden in 2020.