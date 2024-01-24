Crime wave forces In-N-Out to close Oakland Location

In its 75-year history, In-N-Out has never closed one of its restaurants, until now. Today, the famous chain announced it was closing its only Oakland store. It said in a statement that, "despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies."

"We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative," said Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick.

From WBAL TV:

A diner told CNN affiliate KPIX-TV that someone broke into their car recently while they were eating inside the In-N-Out location. "They were trying to steal my vehicle, but I had a kill switch on. So they couldn't get my vehicle, but they took all my belongings out," the diner said.

From The Independent:

Sean Crawford, who works in a building around the corner from the restaurant, told the newspaper that last year, he saw two people get out of a car and go from vehicle to vehicle in the In-N-Out drive-thru lane, robbing people at gunpoint.

Oakland's Mayor, Sheng Thao. told KTVU-TV, "As mayor, I have prioritized this critical gateway to Oakland." I guess it just didn't work out.

The restaurant's last day in operation will be Sunday, March 24, 2024.

