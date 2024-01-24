New Jersey sheriff kills self at restaurant

Richard Berdnik, the sheriff in Passaic County, New Jersey, shot himself dead in Clifton on Tuesday. Witnesses say he went into the bathroom at Toros, a popular Turkish restaurant there, and they heard a gunshot soon thereafter.

Federal authorities on Jan. 17 arrested two sergeants and a sheriff's officer on charges involving an alleged beating of a pretrial detainee at the Passaic County Jail in January 2021. Berdnik last Thursday issued a memo that he would be laying off 29 sheriff's officers as a result of the shutdown of that same jail.

That's the eighteenth paragraph of the linked story. More on that situation here.

If you are in crisis, call 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. You can also text via crisistextline.org or by texting START to 741741 from anywhere in the United States.

