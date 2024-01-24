Save nearly $100 on this professional grade convection oven with built-in pizza drawer & rotisserie

TL;DR: Make delicious meals every time with the Gemelli Home Oven for only $199.99 (Reg. $299), saving nearly $100, until 11:59 PM on 1/28. No coupon needed to save.

Cooking is a necessity and a life skill, but sometimes…you just don't feel like doing it. Let's admit it, cooking can be tedious. And then there are those times when the dish doesn't even turn out well despite your best efforts.

It's enough to make you wanna order takeout every time.

Except that can get expensive fast. What's a human who needs to eat to do? How about get a convection oven with built-in pizza drawer and rotisserie? The Gemelli Home Oven is the little countertop giant that will revolutionize your cooking game.

This professional-grade convection oven not only bakes, broils, warms, and roasts, but also brings the sizzle with a built-in rotisserie feature. Yes, you heard that right. Healthy cooking just got a whole lot easier, and way more fun. Imagine twirling a succulent 6-pound chicken, watching it roast to perfection. Yum.

Hidden underneath is a separate lower oven dedicated to the noble art of pizza making. Craving a 12-inch pepperoni masterpiece? Or perhaps a cheesy quesadilla, a crusty bagel, or just some good old-fashioned snacks? You can do it all with the Gemelli.

Featured on "The Talk", this kitchen must-have heats up to a sizzling 450º with infrared and four quartz heating elements. And the best part? It's a breeze to use. With simple knob controls, a handy timer, and a non-stick coating that makes cleaning a walk in the park, this oven is a no-brainer. Plus, its elegant stainless steel finish makes quite the fashion statement.

Gear up for a cooking adventure with the Gemelli Home Oven.

It's durable, it's versatile, and it's only $199.99 (Reg. $299), saving you nearly $100, until 11:59 PM on 1/28. Don't wait to improve your meals; make it yours today.

