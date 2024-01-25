Excerpts from"Mary Tyler MooreHawk," Dave Baker's post-modern mystery and pop culture love letter

We wrote about the announcement of Dave Baker's eagerly anticipated Mary Tyler MooreHawk back in June of last year. Here is more about the book from the press release:

Who Is Mary Tyler MooreHawk? How did she save the world from a dimension-hopping megalomaniac? Why was her TV show canceled after only nine episodes? And what happened to the reclusive genius behind her creation? These are just a few of the questions that young journalist Dave Baker begins to ask himself as he unravels the many mysteries surrounding the obscure comic book Mary Tyler MooreHawk. However, his curiosity grows into an obsession when he discovers that the artist behind his favorite globe-trotting girl detective… is also named Dave Baker. "Like Mark Z. Danielewski's House of Leaves and David Foster Wallace's Infinite Jest, this book playfully and suspensefully uses footnotes to build multiple layers of story and setting," said Top Shelf Productions Senior Editor Leigh Walton. "While we cheer for our gee-whiz cartoon heroine to beat the bad guys, we're also piecing together addictive glimpses into how 'intellectual property' gets turned into comics and cartoons and the real creators who get hurt in the process. Readers will go nuts exploring this book, then sharing and debating it with friends!"

As the release date (February 13) edges ever-closer, Boing Boing was given a sneak peek.

And Dave Baker shared this with us about one unique feature of this beautifully conceived book: