Florida man steals good samaritan's car, then fatally crashes it

After a 29-year-old Florida man crashed his GMC Sierra into a traffic median barrier about an hour outside of Orlando, a good samaritan stopped to see if he needed help. So he paid her back by stealing her car.

Leaving the 35-year-old woman stranded on a dark highway, the man then managed to speed three miles away before crashing again — this time head-on into a tractor-trailer.

Unfortunately for the man, this second crash caused him to "suffer fatal injuries," according to Florida Highway Patrol. But the man driving the tractor-trailer suffered only minor injuries.

According to police via The Charlotte Observer, the carjacker was not wearing a seatbelt.