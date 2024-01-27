This five-star rated color sensor will transform your DIY projects — and it's $30 off today 

TL;DR: This smart Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor tool will match any color exactly, just be scanning it – perfect for paint samples, DIY and more. Usually $99, right now you can save $30 and grab it on sale for just $69.99.

How useful would it be to have the color dropper tool in real life? Not only would be it seriously cool, but it would mean being able to scan paint colors for exact matches, matching colors perfectly to your furniture and artworks, and totally transform your DIY projects. Luckily, it does exist in real life – and it's called the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2. It does all of the above, and fits in your pocket… and it happens to be on sale. Right now, you can grab it on sale for just $69.99 – a saving of about $30 off the regular price of $99.

Then, you'll be able to use this top-rated tool to scan any surface and match the color to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors, or exact RGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB shades. So, whether you're completing a DIY project and looking for the perfect color match, or want to use for any variety of other creative projects, this tool will change how you choose your colors forever.

It connects via Bluetooth to a dedicated app on your smartphone, so all you need to do is connect the pocket-friendly gadget wirelessly, and you're all set. You'll be able to save and organize your colors into palettes, and easily share with friends and colleagues on email or social media via the app, too. Plus, it comes ready to use, no extra calibration needed.

All these reasons are why this DIY sidekick has earned an excellent 4.5 out of 5-star rating from customers, who love its accuracy and range of uses, from paint touch ups to help with sewing craft. Expert publications recommend the technology behind it too, with Mashable writing, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Transform your DIY projects now with the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, on sale now for $69.99 (regularly $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.