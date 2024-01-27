Video: stick insect molting time-lapse

Here's a stunning time-lapse video of stick insect molting. I love watching the bug's delicate limbs slide out of its old skin. There's something so ghostly and beautiful about the old skin hanging onto the branch after the stick insect breaks free.

Watching the molting process in a time-lapse is always so fascinating to me. It looks like it must be such a relief for the stick insect to finally break out of the tight, dead skin.

I'm very happy for the little guy.

