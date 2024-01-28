Get access to new parts of the world with a Babbel language learning subscription, now $430 off

TL;DR: Learning a new language can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be hard! With the award-winning language learning software Babbel, you can master up to 14 different different languages. While a lifetime subscription to Babbel usually costs $599, during our January sale, you can get it for just $169.97. But make sure to hurry — this price drop only runs through January 28 until 11:59pm PST.

Knowing a second language is an incredible skill. Not only does it open up your mind to another culture and a whole new group of people, but it's also been shown to make you more marketable to future employers and even strengthen your brain. Of course, many people don't try to learn a new language because it seems so difficult, but this language learning software makes it much more attainable.

Babel is an award-winning program that will teach you up to 14 languages via short lessons you can easily complete each day that were designed by experts. And while a lifetime subscription is usually $599, you can now get one to Babbel for just $169.97 during our January sale, no coupons needed. Of course, this incredible price drop won't last forever: You'll want to score this deal before it ends January 28 at 11:59pm PST.

But what makes Babbel so special? Well, this language learning program has rightfully earned praise from outlets like CNN and PCMag for making the task of mastering a second tongue seem simple. You'll pick up words and phrases via quick lessons — think 10 to 15 minutes — each day, slowly building your way from the basics to fluency. Babbel also offers fun games, personalized study sessions, flash cards, and more to help you practice and track your progress.

Babbel also utilizes special speech recognition technology so that you're not just learning how to read and write this new language, you're also learning how to properly speak it. This tech will give you feedback on your accent, so you can be sure you're actually pronouncing everything correctly.

This subscription can teach you up to 14 languages, and lets you either start from the beginning or start off at a more advanced level if you're simply refining your technique. The options include:

English

French

Spanish

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish

Turkish

Dutch

Polish

Indonesian

Norwegian

Danish

Russian

If you've always dreamed of learning another language, stop waiting and start doing. Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel now for just $169.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.