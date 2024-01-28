It's now been ten years since the worst rap battle of all time

If you thought Ben Shapiro was the worst rapper you'd hear this week, think again.

Now that we're in 2024, it's been a full decade since the On The Spot Battle League All Female Rap Battle filmed all the way back in 2014—and if you don't know that name, do I have a treat for you. This is an absolutely agonizing rap battle between two middle-aged, white-as-milk moms filmed all the way back in 2014, if your definition of "rap" is about as loose as Shapiro's. There's no music, no flow and barely even any rhymes, but it is a great endurance challenge if you happen to like rap in any capacity.

I just happen to be the kind of masochist who enjoys this, and what better opportunity to share it than its tin anniversary?

Run the Jewels they are not.