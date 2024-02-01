Nicki Minaj congratulates Ben Shapiro on his foray into rap music

Ben Shapiro's freshly-minted rap career now has an unexpected supporter: Nicki Minaj of Call of Duty fame. Minaj, it should be said, is embroiled in some musical controversy of her own, having recently dropped a mostly-unintelligible Megan Thee Stallion diss track for no apparent reason. Perhaps it's this sense of critically-panned kinship that led her to throw in with Shapiro.

Minaj Tweeted that Shapiro's song, Facts, was "not bad" (false) and congratulated him on claiming iTunes' #1 spot. (For those curious, it is laughably easy to game iTunes' leaderboard).

I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman's Revenge when the beat first came in…idk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

The fan response has been mixed, to say the least. Some are pointing out that Shapiro has also expressed a distaste for Megan, thus landing them both in the same camp. Others are concerned about Nicki's well-being, which seems fair. Personally, I can't wait for the inevitable collab.