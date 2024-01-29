71-meter asteroid to pass close to Earth tomorrow

Who would win in a fight? An asteroid the size of 64 Canadian geese or 64 asteroids the size of a Canadian Goose? This question is unanswerable, but the former is going to fly by Planet Earth on Tuesday, reports The Jerusalem Post.

The asteroid in question has been dubbed 2007 EG, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Calculations by NASA predict that the asteroid won't come anywhere close to Earth during its flyby. Asteroid 2007 EG is estimated to be as much as 71 meters in diameter.

Author Aaron Reich appears to be the source of the unusual metric.

According to the University of Michigan, the average Canada goose can grow as much as 1.10 meters long. That means that asteroid 2007 EG could be as long as around 64 Canadian geese, all tail-to-beak in a line, no doubt honking extremely loudly as it flies through the infinite reaches of the cosmos in a cacophony of irritance.

