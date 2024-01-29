Dashcam video captures Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer's brush with death

On Thursday, January 18, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Gregory pulled over a driver on I-40 at Cimarron Road. While speaking with him, another vehicle veered off the road and into them, sending Gregory sprawling into the brush. No-one was badly hurt, reports the OHP, and the incident was caught on dashcam video.

"We are in the middle of a distracted driving emphasis right now in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees, who lost his life in the line of duty after being struck by a distracted driver," it posted on Facebook. "Luckily, Trooper Gregory is expected to be ok. In fact, all three people involved in this incident were treated and released."

The dashcam video embedded below is alarming but safe for life and work. (Previously at Boing Boing.)