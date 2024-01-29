SeaWorld offers delicious syringe of hot cheese

Diners at environmentally conscious SeaWorld Orlando are treated to plastic syringes full of hot cheese. Imagine the possibilities!

A Redditor has once again surfaced a what the hell of Americana. Sea World Orlando offers a seasonal bison burger with cheese on the side. The cheese is in a syringe to enable easy squeezy cheesiness. Most of these syringes will end up in the trash, many with the cheese still congealing inside, perhaps for eternity.

Most people in the comments on the burger photo weren't too eager to try it.

"Hi. Yes I'd like a medical syringe of American cheese in liquid form. I find this appetizing to insert into my burger," one person said sarcastically.

"Please tell me this is fake? The question mark indicates how horrified I [am] at the prospects of this being real," another added.

Someone else had no idea what to make of the strange food item, writing: "What in the Jesus H. Ronald McDonald-Reagan rootin tootin deep fried American h*** is that? We've reached a new low somehow."