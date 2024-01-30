E. Jean Carroll found Trump "not there" in his courtroom performances, describes him as a snorting walrus (video)

Appearing on the Rachel Maddow show and flanked by her lawyers, E. Jean Carroll shared her impressions of seeing Donald Trump in person for the first time in the many years since he sexually assaulted her.

After winning an additional 83 million dollars for Donald Trump's continued slander of her, even throughout the trial, E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers gave an interview with Rachel Maddow. They discussed what it was like to see Trump lawyer Alina Habba yell at the judge several times a day, and Carroll's experience taking the stand in front of her abuser. Carroll sees Trump as he is.

"By the way, Rachel, he is not even there," Carroll said. "He's nothing. He is without — he is like a walrus, snorting and like a rhino flopping his — he is not there. That was the surprising thing to me." Maddow keyed in on Carroll feeling like he was an animal and whether that made him less intimidating. "No, Rachel, I was terrified," said Carroll. "I was just a beg of sweating corpuscles as we prepared for trial. And four days before the trial, I had an actual breakdown. I lost my ability to speak. I lost my words. I couldn't talk, and I couldn't go on. It was — that's how frightened I was. But oddly, we went into court." She said that her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, took the lectern, asking her to spell her name for the court. "And amazingly, I looked out, and he was nothing," she said. "He was nothing. He was a phantom. It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me. He's nothing. We don't need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down. Twice by these woman right here." Raw Story

Yet the MAGAs just love their bankrupt rapist fraud.