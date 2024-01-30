Fire at gender clinic was arson

A gender clinic was the target of an arson attack in Decatur, Georgia, last year. Officials now say the fire, which damaged offices in the city's historic Blair Building on October 23, 2023, was set intentionally. No-one was hurt in the blaze, but media report that authorities are refusing to release footage from bodycams worn by police and that they only learned of it through an anonymous tip.

"After a full investigation, the fire incident has been determined to be incendiary in nature, indicating that the fire was intentionally set. However, the identity of the individual or parties responsible is unknown," Decatur Fire Department wrote in a press release. "The city is collaborating with federal and state agencies to investigate this incident. The City will continue to work closely with these agencies to investigate and solve this crime."

Atlanta News First reports that the owner of the QMed/QueerMed clinic told them their office was "completely destroyed."