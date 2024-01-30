Shower your sweetie with memories using this Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner

TL;DR: This Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner is here for the sentimental being in your life on sale for just $179.99 (reg. $224). Act fast, this is part of our Valentine's Day deals and ends on 02/04 at 11:59PM PST. This is also the last day to order to ensure free Valentine's Day delivery.

While you're looking for love this year, it might be useful to take a trip down memory lane to remember old lost loves. If you've already found your forever love, don't do that (no, seriously, do not go searching for pictures of your high school sweetie when you're partner is literally right there).

Everyone can benefit from remembering the good old days, no matter who it's with. For a lot of us, those memories end up on the attic floor in the form of film. If you want to exhume those moments, this Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner can help for just $179.99 (reg. $224). Act fast, this is part of our Valentine's Day deals and ends on 02/04 at 11:59PM PST. This is also the last day to order to ensure free Valentine's Day delivery.

With an incredibly clear LCD display, this bad boy is ready to scan 135, 110, and 126 black and white images into a digital footprint, as well as 50mm color slides for whatever you have going on in those photo boxes. It works by using quick-feeding technology and a 14MP image sensor, so it's a relatively quick process to unearth those really precious times.

When you want to show everyone what you've been up to, you can upload your film scans to your television, PC, and Mac so everyone around you can get the warm fuzzies.

And the folks are going wild about the Slide N Scan. One verified buyer said, "Works wonderfully. My husband is scanning slides from the '70s, and they are coming out great. It is a great product that I highly recommend."

Get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for just $179.99 (reg. $224). Act fast, this is part of our Valentine's Day deals and ends on 02/04 at 11:59PM PST. This is also the last day to order to ensure free Valentine's Day delivery.

StackSocial prices subject to change.