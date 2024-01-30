SmartLess podcast, with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, going to SiriusXM for $100 million

The popular podcast SmartLess, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, is leaving its home on Amazon, and going to SiriusXM in a deal worth $100 million. Link to an article by Ramishah Maruf and Elizabeth Wagmeister on CNN.com here.

SiriusXM gained exclusive rights to the hit podcast as part of a larger deal with SmartLess Media, according to an announcement Monday. Sirius will hold the advertising and distribution rights, content and events for the podcast and other select shows. $100 million is a staggering amount for the podcast, which launched in July 2020. Bloomberg first reported the huge price tag. But "SmartLess" has fetched multimillions before: In 2021, Amazon had acquired the exclusive rights in a deal valued between $60 million and $80 million, Bloomberg reported.

The deal is reported to keep the podcast widely available, but only SiriusXM subscribers will get early access and other perks.

I'm a fan of the podcast; the three hosts have a very appealing, relaxed, and funny camaraderie. But I had no idea the podcast is worth that much money.

