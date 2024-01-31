GOP Congressperson reported for disrespectfully using the Capitol dome as a playground

Rep. Rich McCormick's staffers have reportedly filmed the Congressperson doing pull-ups off the railings suspended high above the ground in the Capitol dome.

A Republican Congressperson, not Marjorie Taylor Green, is in the news for making a total jackass of himself. Rep. Rich McCormick's actions have found him reported to the House Sergeant-at-Arms. Still, Speaker Mike Johnson will probably not hold him accountable for disrespecting this symbol of our Democracy by using it as a piece of exercise equipment. While McCormick may feel he demonstrated some sort of strength or ability, he sounds like a real jerk.