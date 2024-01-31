Trump's border plan: alligators, spikes on fences and bombing Mexico

California Congressperson Robert Garcia called out Republicans for supporting Donald Trump's ridiculous "border plan." There is no plan beyond blaming Biden.

Rep. Robert Garcia reminds the Republican caucus that the plan they have rallied behind in support of Donald Trump consists of moats filled with alligators, fences with spikes on top, bombing northern Mexico, and shooting asylum seekers. Trump only speaks about creating misery at the border, there is no plan to improve anyone situation here.

While there may be immigration policies that need reform, reality TV's child, Donald Trump, only sees them as an opportunity to make people swim through a lake of alligators.