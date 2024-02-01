BioShock's original creator is developing a spiritual successor

The legendary series may have started its life as a spiritual successor to the System Shock duology, but now it's apparently old enough to have spiritual successors of its own. Ken Levine, who directed BioShock and BioShock Infinite (but not the second outing, which he's very mad about) has returned. Judas is going to be his first project since the third title's 2014 DLC, swapping out the city in the sea for a derelict space station—just like System Shock.

It's all coming full circle.

Judas wears its inspiration on its sleeve- or rather, on the back of its hand. Utopia turned deadly? Strong fantastical aesthetic? Weird powers? Killer robots? All that and more is here. It'll be interesting to see how this stacks up to the currently in-development BioShock 4 once both are released.

