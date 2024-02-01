Donald Trump sued former spy Christopher Steele in the UK over the dossier of "unverified, and potentially unverifiable" intelligence report he prepared linking Trump to the Russian government among other salacious things: bribes, parties, being peed on by sex workers, etc. A court there today threw out Trump's case, saying that he had failed to bring the case promptly.

"There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial," she wrote. A statement is expected from Mr Steele later today. The case stems from 2016, when a US political consultancy asked Mr Steele's company to produce a report into potential Russian interference in that year's US general election. … The dossier, later obtained and published by BuzzFeed News, detailed uncorroborated intelligence claims that Mr Trump had a "compromising relationship with the Kremlin". The former president said in his witness statement when he brought the case last year that "none of these things [in the Steele dossier] ever happened." "I can confirm that I did not, at any time engage in perverted sexual behaviour including the hiring of prostitutes to engage in 'golden showers' in the presidential suite of a hotel in Moscow."

Trump's obsession with the rumored pee tape is legendary in its own right. You might say he lays in bed at night thinking about it on his smooth, cold, nylon bedsheets. Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Trump obstructed justice in his Russian dealings but left it to Congress to deal with him, and it did not.

