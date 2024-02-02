Tell your sweetheart you care with award-winning translation earbuds this Valentine's Day!

TL;DR: Ditch the roses and get your Valentine a pair of award-winning translation earbuds from Mymanu, now only $129.97 (reg. $157) through February 4!

Whether your sweetheart doesn't care for flowers or you simply want to think outside the box this Valentine's Day, shopping for a gift that can last beyond the most romantic day of the year can be tricky.

However, something like a great sound accessory is always appreciated, and these translation earbuds are sure to put a smile on anyone's face on the most romantic day of the year! Through February 4, the Mymanu's top-rated CLIK S translation earbuds are under $130.

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, these earbuds can do way more than provide crystal-clear sound. In fact, they can translate over 37 different languages, deeming them a travel essential. They can help anyone, especially your Valentine, communicate with people all over the world!

Paired with the earbuds' convenient app, MyJuno, listeners are able to speak and write in different languages, even while communicating with someone face-to-face. The buds are compatible with most iOS and Android devices and feature AptX®, enabling high quality wireless audio with minimal latency. And given that they boast up to 30 hours of battery life with their included charging case, these buds make for the perfect travel companion.

While these translation earbuds are super high-tech, they don't sacrifice comfort, as they include different-sized memory foam ear tips so your sweetheart can find the perfect fit. And thanks to their water-resistant design, your special someone can wear them while engaging in sweat-inducing workouts, walking in the rain, and more. And to make things even more convenient, they even offer voice assistance with the simple hold of a button!

Give the gift of stellar sound and better communication with these epic translation earbuds!

Treat your Valentine to the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, now just $129.97. Order on or before February 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific to ensure they arrive by the special day!

StackSocial prices subject to change.