Wine and dine your Valentine with this voucher deal for 15 bottles from Splash Wines, now $65!

TL;DR: Show your love to your vino-loving Valentine in the form of romantic booze with this assortment of 15 bottles of Splash Wine for Valentine's Day at under $5 each. You won't find a deal like this anywhere else!

While the weather outside is frightful, the season of love is just around the corner. That's right. If you haven't checked your calendar in a bit (trust us, we haven't!), Valentine's Day is coming up.

If you want a unique and affordable gift idea for your sweetie pie who loves wine, consider this voucher deal for 15 bottles of assorted wine from Splash Wines for only $64.99 (reg. $275) through February 4, with shipping and taxes applied separately. That's under $5 a bottle — an exclusive offer you won't find anywhere else!

Confused about how this incredible wine-lover's voucher deal works? Say no more. Here's what you need to do:

Grab your voucher here while it's discounted. Hop over to Splash Wines' website and enter your one-of-a-kind redemption code. Select from a curated assortment of all whites or reds, or a mixed box (both whites and reds!) with bottles of bubbly. Choose the reds for your sophisticated Valentine or a mixed box for a fun surprise! Enter a shipping address, whether that's your special someone's or your own. Before purchase, be sure to check if your state is included in Splash Wine's shipping list. Pay the shipping fee ($34.95) and any additional local or state taxes. Wait for your tasty Valentine's gift to arrive, and enjoy!

Yes, the shipping fee is a little heavy, but at the end of the day, this voucher deal lets you gift your sweeties 15 bottles of wine for less than $5 a bottle that arrives at their doorstep. Just be sure you buy ASAP so this delicious gift arrives on or before Valentine's Day!

Need a little push? Just take it from one verified buyer, who raved, "The variety. The price. The convenience. Not having to go to the store. The selection was picked for me."

Treat your special someone to this delightful 15-bottle selection from Splash Wines for just $64.99 (reg. $275) through February 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Want even more wines for your Valentine to enjoy? Get an 18-bottle selection from Splash Wines for just $69.99 (reg. $350). No coupon is necessary for this incredible offer!

StackSocial prices subject to change.