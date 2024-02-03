Elevate your coding game with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional, now under $45!

TL;DR: Increase your coding productivity with the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now only $44.99 (reg. $499) for a limited time!

Step into the ring with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, the heavyweight champion of development environments. It's not just any IDE; it's the first 64-bit one from the VS family, built to handle all your massive projects and workloads like a pro.

Thanks to a suite of advanced tools, you're about to dramatically increase your productivity. You'll also be able to write high-quality code every time, re-imagine collaboration, and tackle the most challenging workflows like they're nothing. Even better, lifetime access to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional is only $44.99 (reg. $499)!

Dive into the world of cross-platform app development with .NET MAUI. Create those slick, responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor, because who has time for boring interfaces? And hey, Linux lovers, we didn't forget you! Build, debug, and test your .NET and C++ apps in your favorite OS.

Want hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps? Visual Studio Professional can help. Trying to edit those running ASP.NET pages in web designer view like a wizard? This program can aid you in that, too. And with IntelliCode, say goodbye to the days of typing more and coding less. What could be better?

What's more, you'll understand your code's context like never before — think variable names, functions, and works. And when it comes to completing a line or block of code or getting a list of next best options, Visual Studio Professional 2022 has your back, ensuring you code rapidly and accurately.

Not only that, but this program also has Live Share, meaning you can benefit from real-time collaboration sessions. Whether you're a fully remote worker with coworkers worldwide or grinding each day at the office, you can speed up your and your team's editing and debugging cycles through personalized sessions, access controls, and even highly customizable editor settings. Say hello to truly consistent coding!

