Give your Valentine the gift of nostalgic fun with this Atari game console, now under $70

TL;DR: If you're fresh out of ideas on what to get your Valentine this year, we have a fun option. Gift them the Atari Game Station, which is pre-installed with over 200 classic games for only $69.99 (reg. $99)!

Forget the chocolates and over-priced bouquets this Valentine's Day and give someone special something they can enjoy forever. No matter your age, the Atari Game Station is a fun gift for adults and kids alike!

Perfect for your game-loving sweetie, this incredible classic gaming console is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $99). You might be wondering how the heck it's so affordable. That's because it's an Open Box device! This Atari game station has been opened before and exposed to customer contact, resulting in very minor cosmetic marks. However, it's been reset to factory settings just for your Valentine!

Officially licensed by Atari, this game station comes with over 200 built-in games, including cult-classics like Asteroids®, Centipede®, PONG®, Breakout®, Missile Command®, and more. There are even tons of bonus titles available, providing plenty of options for your sweetheart!

While most of us can't sit around and play video games all day, the Atari Game Station's game save option lets your Valentine pause and pick up where they left off should they be forced to take a break and return to reality. Plus, this nostalgic game console connects directly to almost any TV via HDMI, providing endless hours of entertainment on the big screen!

Inspired by the original Atari joysticks, this old-school console comes with dual 2.4 GHz wireless joysticks and integrated paddles for an immersive gaming experience, making it perfect for games like Breakout®. Gaming enthusiasts will especially love the integration of Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade into a single platform.

It's no surprise why one verified buyer wrote, "My Arcade makes good stuff, and this is their best yet. The joysticks are super nice; maybe the best modern-made retro joysticks out there. Good game selection. I have most of the games already, but there are a few rare ones in there."

Grab this Open Box Atari Game Station Pro with over 200 pre-loaded games for just $69.99! Be sure to order on or before February 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific so it arrives by Valentine's Day.

StackSocial prices subject to change.