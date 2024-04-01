Horsecam shows arrest of shoplifter

An unfortunate shoplifter in New Mexico must now contend not only with being chased down by horse-mounted officers but having horsecam video of the arrest go viral.

Albuquerque police bodycam video shows a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing. The horse catches up to him within seconds. "It wasn't me," the man yells as he leads the horse and police officer into the street, stopping traffic.

Then "more police officers on horses arrive," adds the Associated Press. The man was charged with a misdemeanor, reports Albuquerque P.D.

Having watched the video: does anyone else remember Daggerfall?

