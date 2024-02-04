Cats defy gravity to chase laser pointers up walls

This hard-to-believe video shows a cat who decided it was done dealing with the inconvenience of gravity—another example of the feat is embedded below. These cats scramble up walls at a 90 degree angle faster than I can climb a flight of stairs. I wonder how this is possible. Perhaps the paint on the wall has some traction?

I hope the kitty got a treat after this, given the fact that laser pointers are uncatchable. I've always thought hiding something from a cat on a high shelf up on the wall would keep the item safe, but with this little guy in the house, nothing would be out of reach.