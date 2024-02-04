Want to see MRI scans of people talking? Above you can watch one of someone yabbering away. And here's one of someone talking in German. No wonder I often feel exhausted after conversation – so many things are going on in there! After watching this video, it all makes much more sense. I'd love to see an MRI scan of a person shouting or singing.

I'm both fascinated and slightly creeped out by this video. I'm not a big fan of the way that the tongue looks like a dancing gelatinous blob with a mind of its own. I think it's time I go and take a silent retreat now.

From Maythesciencebewithyou on Instagram:

"This is a real-time MRI scan of a person speaking (German). [ 📹 Jens Frahm / MPIbpc ]"

