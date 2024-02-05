Here are some gigantic mutant bird puppets frolicking through the flowers. These fabulous wearable puppets are from the interactive theater group called @closeact. Not only are these puppets mesmerizing to watch, but they are in the most magical looking garden in the second part of the video.

I love the way these skeletal, alien-like bird puppets look surrounded by all the purple foliage. It looks like a scene from some far-away planet.

From Instagram:

"Birds on the loose 🪶 The group is called @closeact (first clip via @jenniferjoneshorton) This was from an event in Charlotte, North Carolina. so cool!"

