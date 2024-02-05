Missing sailor is late, not lost

The Coast Guard launched a full-fledged search, with assistance from other agencies, to find a very late sailor.

Noel Rubio, 60, left Long Beach, California for Maui, Hawaii, late last December. His last communication was by cellphone as he passed Catalina Island, not very far off the coast of California. It is unknown what went wrong with Mr. Rubio's radio, but he was several weeks overdue when the Coast Guard launched a multi-agency search to find the lost seaman. Apparently, the gentleman passed within the cell range of a tower and called his wife to say he was OK and near Hawaii. The report seems unclear if the Coast Guard played any role in bringing him to this cell tower.