Goose found in flight control system of crashed helicopter

Three people were killed in an air ambulance crash 60 miles west of Oklahoma City in January. While investigators have reached no conclusion yet about what caused the Bell 206L3 helicopter to go down, they did find a dead goose in the flight controls.

Two years until the report is complete, but … it was the geese.

